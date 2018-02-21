Group Tasks Members On Security

Retired members of Omopi Patriotic Fellowship (OPF) in Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State have been charged not to relent in promoting issues that have to do with security in order to move the community forward.

The OPF Sherriff, Patriot Basil Didia gave the charge in a get-together party in honour of 10 retirees of the body in Omerelu recently.

Didia said that the charge became imperative due to the security challenges rocking the country.

He noted that if there was insecurity, economic, and social upheavals, education and other activities would not take place.

The OPF’s arrow-head, who empathised with the present condition of the members urged them not to be discouraged . He added that they are only retired and not tired.

He stressed that their experience and advice would still be needful in the community in all aspects of human endeavour.

In his remarks, Eze (Engr) Ben Ugo, Nye Nwe Ali Omerelu, warned against involvement in acts that could disorganise the group.

The monarch, who was full of praises for the entire group, said that they must maintain good virtues as they are known for in the community.

Those who received the merit award of the group are Patriots Christopher C.O. Ejinmah, Emmanuel Orji, Lawrence Opara, Christopher C. U. Ezeorgu, Johnson O.N.Osah and Israel N. Amadi.

Others are Patriots Clement O. Azubuike, Emmanuel A. Amadi, Solomon A. Amadi and Godpower E. Ejinmah.

Responding on behalf of the retirees/awardees, Mr. Godpower Ejinmah, thanked the leadership of OPF for the honour and described it as a morale booster and added that they would put in their best in taking the community to the promised land.

The Tide learnt that all the retirees served in local, state and federal establishments.