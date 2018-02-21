C’River Assembly Passes N1.3trn 2018 Budget

The Cross River State House of Assembly has passed the 2018 appropriation bill of N1.3trillion presented by Governor Ben Ayade.

The budget, tagged “Budget of Kinetic Crystallisation”, was presented to the House of Assembly by the Governor on November 30, 2017.

Presenting the report of the Budget before the House, Chairman of Finance and Appropriation Committee, Mr. Jonas Eteng-Williams, said that the House interfaced with various Ministries, Departments and Agencies before considering the passage of the budget.

Eteng – Williams said that the MDAs in the State appeared before the relevant House committees to defend their budget, adding that the House was thorough during the budget defence.

According to Eteng-Williams, the budget was designed by the State Governor to promote infrastructural and economic development in the State.

He said that the sum of N4.4billion was budgeted for Carnival Commission to enable the commission organise a successful carnival in 2018.

He further said that the sum of N108.5 had been estimated for recurrent revenue, while recurrent expenditure is N136.6billion and personnel cost pegged at N34billion respectively.

“For rural roads, we have budgeted the sum of N6.7billion to accelerate rural development through provision of basic infrastructure such as roads, portable water, health and others in rural communities.”

“For Agriculture, the sum of N10.9billion has also been budgeted for the sector’’, he said.

Speaking, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. John Gaul-Lebo, thanked members of the committee for a thorough work adding that the budget when fully implemented will accelerate urban and rural development in the state.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar