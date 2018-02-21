Court Remands Two In Prison Custody

A Chief Magistrate Court in Choba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has remanded one Wisdom Cosmos into prison custody, standing trial before it for alleged break and entry.

The accused person was alleged to have broken into a shop in Alakahia community and stole 56 pieces of already made trouser nine pairs of shoes and five pieces of polo shirts. When the matter was mentioned in court, the accused person confessed and admitted to have committed the crime but explained that he did not steal up to the number alleged and attributed the act to temptation.

The Chief Magistrate, Israel Agbaso after listening to the matter and the accused confession adjourned the matter to 6th of March, 2018 for bail consideration.

In a related development, the Chief Magistrate Court Choba, presided over by Israel Agbaso has asked one Isaiah Francis standing trial before the court for alleged defilement of a 10 year old girl to return to prison custody pending the release of legal advice from Department Of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Chief Magistrate Agboso while adjourning the matter to 6th March said that the court would have to wait for the outcome of the DPP’s advice before continuing with the matter.