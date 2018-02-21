Bizman Tasks SON On Substandard Products

In order to reduce the influx of substandard goods into the Nigerian market as well as stop local production of same, renowned businessman and chairman of Opobo Coopeartive and Investment Company Limited, Comrade Emeka Sunday John-Africa has called on the Federal Government and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), among other stakeholders, to ensure the immediate reduction of substandard products flooding the country’s market by introducing an authentic product mark (APM).

John-Africa, who stated this while speaking with The Tide, last Thursday in Opobo Town during an interview, disclosed that such project would certainly reduce closing and faking of genuine products, adding that “APM will definitely complement other measures already in place such as Nigerian Quality Mark (NIS), Nigerian Quality Awards (NQA), among others.

He stated that the federal government in collaboration with organisation should battle against menace of substandard products and make it a ‘never-ending’ assignment because, as he puts it, unscrupulous individuals keep innovating when it comes to manufacturing and importing substandard products.

According to him, “substandard products harm Nigeria’s economy, it closes genuine businesses and investments, cripples industries and leads to job losses. It also weakens competitive advantage.

He, however, called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and the organisation to embark on aggressive clamp-down on companies and environments indulging in faking substandard products.

John-Africa added that those caught in sabotaging the good activities of government and SON should be arrested, tried and prosecuted, cautioning consumers against the use of products without careful checks and blamed individuals and companies perpetrating the havoc for causing deaths and untold problems to unsuspecting public.

Bethel Sam Toby