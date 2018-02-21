Abuja Block Moulders Want Permanent Site

Block moulders under the aegis of the Association of Abuja Block Producers (AABP), has appealed to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mustapha Bello to approve a permanent place for moulding blocks for them.

The group in a statement issued in Abuja said the appeal became following massive destruction of their blocks and cement by agents of the FCT.

Chairman of AABP, Comrade Emmanuel Ukaegbu in a statement signed by the Association’s secretary, Sebastine C. Eze and Ex-officio, Mallam Shehu Mohammed, respectively, regretted that it had made several efforts to reach out to the minister but failed.

The block producers, to this end, pleaded with the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, to prevail on concerned authorities to “approve our request.”

According to AABP, “We want to passionately appeal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory to approve permanent place for block producers in the Federal Capital Territory. Our members have witnessed series of destruction of our blocks and cement by members of Abuja Environmental Protection Agency, AEPB, and ministerial joint task force, MJTF.

“We have written series of letters to the minister and Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, AMAC, but this has not yielded positive result. We were informed through the office of the Director, Department of Urban and Regional Planning that AMAC has been directed to consider our request.

Our members cannot access fund meant for small and medium scale industries due to the fact that we are not in a permanent place and cannot guarantee repayment of loans approved for members hence, this has affected our operations.

“We have created employment for the teeming population of our youths and have added to the nation’s GDP”.