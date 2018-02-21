2019:PDP, Wike Declare No Confidence On INEC …As S’South Leaders Vow To Sack APC Govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday expressed doubt over the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections in 2019.

The party also called for a review of the voters register in Kano and Katsina States to address alleged instances of the registration of under age voters in the recently conducted polls in the two North -West States.

Addressing a world press conference yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbodiyan lamented the outing of the electoral umpire in recent times even as it called on the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to “do the needful” in order to restore the confidence of Nigerians ahead of the general elections.

“Nigerians have completely lost confidence in INEC under Professor Mahmood Yakubu and we urge him to take the path of honour and do the needful before it becomes too late.

“As you are aware, INEC has been indicted for registering and issuing permanent voters card (PVCs) to millions of underage persons, particularly in Kano and Katsina States respectively.

“However, INEC has refused to take decisive steps to restore the sanctity of its register, particularly in Kano and Katsina states, but has rather made a puerile explanation of plans to investigate the allegation,” Ologbondiyan said.

While dismissing the reason advanced by INEC to justify the registration of minors in the States aforementioned, the PDP said Prof Yakubu’s reign at the commission is no longer tenable.

“The credibility of our electoral process under the current INEC is hugely in doubt. The nation was last Wednesday terrified by the commission’s Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, who announced that INEC registered minors because its agents were threatened by members of the communities in those States.

“By this alarming and unpatriotic statement, INEC under Professor Yakubu has completely discredited and disqualified itself and cannot be trusted to conduct credible, free and fair general elections in 2019.

“The import of this statement is that INEC under Professor Yakubu is not firm in its acts and will consequently cave in and accept any form of irregularities once it is put under pressure by members of a voting community.”

The party also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, saying its performance claims are intended to deceive gullible Nigerians ahead of the polls.

“We have information that forces at the Presidency and the leadership of the APC, having failed to record any meaningful achievement in their three years of failed governance, and having realised that they have nothing on which to anchor their ill-lucked 2019 re-election bid, have mobilised their agents to commence the falsification of economic and development indices across all sectors, with a view to creating a false sense of performance,” the publicity scribe added.

The PDP also condemned what it called the impunity of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, saying it has uncovered plans by government to demolish properties owned by some of its vocal critics.

“We want to inform Nigerians of the intolerance trend adopted by APC and its government in some states that are now demolishing property belonging to opposition members and perceived opponents of their 2019 re-election bid.

“This morning, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai was reported to have detailed bulldozers and armoured tanks to demolish a property belonging to Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi perceived to be against his 2019 re-election bid.

“In Adamawa, the state government has pulled down billboards and signposts belonging to opposition parties while harassing our members and perceived political opponents ahead of President Buhari’s state visit.

“In January this year, Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima superintended over the demolition of PDP state secretariat in Maiduguri following the renewed popularity of our party in the state.

“In Kogi, a property belonging to Senator Dino Melaye, who is known for his criticism of the APC derailed government, has been marked for demolition,” it added.

Similarly, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lacks the capacity to conduct credible polls.

He called on the international community to closely monitor the nation’s electoral process to stop INEC from manipulating the 2019 elections.

He spoke yesterday during a courtesy visit by the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Bernhard Shlagheck to the Government House Port Harcourt. ”INEC does not have the capacity to hold free and fair elections. See what happened in Kano State. INEC says it wants to investigate the under-age voting that took place last week.

“Who gave the children the voters cards? We will not allow anyone to manipulate the electoral system of the country “, Governor Wike said.

The governor said that due to the failure of the APC, the party plans to use INEC and security agencies to create crisis and manipulate the electoral system.

He said that the cries over the order of elections by the ruling All Progressives Congress reveals their intention to manipulate the process.

Speaking further, the Rivers State Governor urged the German Ambassador to ensure that the Federal Government is committed to the development of the Niger Delta.

He said that despite resources produced in the Niger Delta, the people have been denied access to infrastructural development.

Earlier, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Bernhard Shlagheck lauded Governor Wike for his investments in infrastructural development.

He said that he was in Rivers State as part of his familiarisation tour of the Niger Delta. He said that he started with Rivers State because of the importance of the state in the structure of the region. He called on all political stakeholders to work for the success of the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from South-South geo-political zone have resolved to work in unity to ensure that the party forms the next Federal Government in 2019.

The South-South PDP leaders declared that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has failed Nigeria, destroyed the economy, destabilised the nation’s security infrastructure and forced the country to slide into unprecedented suffering.

Speaking during the PDP South-South Zonal Executive Council Meeting at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt, the PDP South-South leaders declared that it was in the interest of the nation for APC to be shown the way out.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated that the PDP leaders will do everything possible to ensure that the party emerges victorious in 2019.

He said: “For us, what we want is free and fair elections for Nigerians to determine the future of the country. Nigerians are tired of the APC.

“Nigerians have seen that the so-called social group that calls itself a political party is a failure. The only political party in the country is PDP. APC took power by deceit, but they cannot govern”.

He urged PDP leaders to remain focused as they have a duty to salvage the country and set it on the path of growth.

National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus said that the country has collapsed, with the Presidential Villa in ruins, necessitating the solemn struggle to salvage the country in 2019.

Secondus said: “This crisis is no longer a laughing matter. The country is coming to an end, and we must rescue the nation”.

The national chairman said that PDP governors were the only performing governors, while their APC counterparts have failed their respective states.

He added that ministers in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration have failed to perform.

“Come 2019, Nigeria will be liberated from the hands of the APC. The APC has lost ground in all the six geo-political zones. We have to take one final step to sack the APC vengeance government”, Secondus said.

Also speaking, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel said that the South-South forms the foundation for the revival of the country.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio assured that the National Assembly will work with other PDP leaders to ensure that the APC was sent packing in 2019.