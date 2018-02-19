Social Welfare Officer Lauds Rivers Angels

The Principal Social Welfare Officer of the Mother Theresa Orphanage home in Borikiri, Port Harcourt, Mr. Aleru Emeka has commended the management and players of 2017 Women’s AITCO Cup holders, Rivers Angels for their benevolence to the society.

Mr. Aleru gave the commendation last Friday during the team’s visit to the home of the motherless with gifts and food stuffs as a way of connecting with kids.

According to the welfare officer, Rivers Angels is a well-known club in the state and country at large and prayed God to grant the team a favourable campaign this season. It is a thing of joy to see a club like Rivers Angels to pay a love visit to this home today”, Mr. Aleru said.

“We all know Rivers Angels and what they have done for the state, they have always shown good example by giving back to the society through their visit to the home”.

“I pray that God will identify with the team in order for them to excel in the upcoming season”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Rivers Angels have completed the signing of seven new players for the 2017/2018 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) season.

Media officer of the club, Jessica Amadi disclosed that the new signings would be unveiled next week.