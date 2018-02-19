No Justice, No Campaign In Benue, Ortom Warns APC

Benue State Governor , Samuel Ortom has again called on the Federal Government to act fast in its bid to find lasting solution to herdsmen attacks in the country, especially in Benue State.

The governor equally threatened the Federal Government with the forthcoming 2019 election, noting that he has already stopped anything that has to do with politics till the Federal Government stops herdsmen from killing his people.

In an interview with newsmen, the governor expressed dissatisfaction over federal government’s approach in treating the case.

In his words, “It is as if the federal government has taken sides with Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association. Both the IG of police and Defence Ministers’ statements are testaments to what I am saying. “Though I don’t know the level of support the herders get from the presidency, the press statements by the Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association comes from people living in Abuja.

“Well, I wouldn’t know about their patrons or the extent of some cable involvement. But one thing I know is that the people that have been issuing these press conferences and statements are known. They are living in Abuja, they are living with the powers that be.

“These people have gone beyond grazing; it is about invading the land and taking over. All the places they have attacked, they have chased the people away and they are using their farmlands produce as feed for their cattle.

“They are conducting international conferences, issuing press releases and writing on social media and they have come out to say look, in 1804 Jihad, it was Benue people that stopped them from penetrating from Sokoto to the sea.

“And this time around, they are not going to stop. They will make sure that they mobilise all Fulani men across the globe, especially from the West African sub-region to ensure that they acquire arms and come and invade and take over the land.

“Because they also said that Nigeria is the only land that God has given them, so no other person will superintend on this land except them. That it is their own land, they got this land by conquest and we have no business staying on this land. It is unbelievable. The statement is coming from Miyetti Allah.

“For now, my primary concern is to stop these killings; to ensure that the IDPs go back to their homes and live peacefully. Once that is done, we can talk about other things,” he said.

“I don’t care about what happens tomorrow. Even if I am not governor, I can stay back and fight for the right of my people.

“When we visited, we even invited the president to come to Benue state and pay his condolences to his people. Because we are members of the party, he is our president. If these people are attacking us, we expect him to give us security. “He has done a number of things.

He directed NEMA to provide relief materials, he also asked for security to be beefed up but I am not satisfied with what the presidency is doing on this matter. There is no doubt about that.

“I ask for justice for Benue people because we have not been treated fairly. The attack on Benue is an act of vengeance by herders for losing the 1804 Jihad. Benue people stopped them from penetrating the state through the sea”, he said.