Ministry Trains 70 Officials On Change Management

The Ministry of Budget and National Planning has organised a workshop for no fewer than 70 officials to build their capacity on change management to enhance service delivery in the ministry.

The Tide source reports that the training was organised for the staff to build their capacity on various reform initiatives of the Federal Government.

Some of the participants, who spoke with our source after a five-day Specialised Change Management Training Workshop on Friday in Abuja, commended the government for organising the programme.

The participants, who preferred anonymity, said they were equipped with knowledge to be drivers of change in their various offices.

A participant from one of the parastatal agencies said that he learnt how to improve on service delivery by changing his attitude to work and be a good example in his office.

“We are lead reformers of change, agent of change; we have to be creative, add value to our work and be efficient,’’ he said.

Other participants also described the workshop as great and impactful.

They, however, expressed concerns that such workshop should be organised for management staff.

A female participant from the ministry said that the management staff should be trained on change management because they were the main drivers of change.

“We will not be able to implement what we have learnt here effectively if the management staff are not also equipped with same knowledge,’’ she said.

Similarly, a female participant from the ministry said that it was a great experience attending the workshop, saying: “presenters were great and resource persons were excellent as well.

“When we talk about change, it should start from management staff and go down to other staff.

“For example, there is a yearly meeting in the ministry – Joint Planning Board – I think every planning officer should be given privilege to attend it.’’

She, however, promised to share the lessons learnt from the workshop with her colleagues to see how they could be drivers of change in the ministry and national as a whole.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Olajide Odewale, said Nigeria had been undergoing a period of change to restore the value of governance and adopt the best practice of doing business for the benefit of the country.

Odewale said that the need to change the old order and institute a more progressive, transparent and accountable leadership had made it imperative to embark on various reforms initiatives.

According to him, the various reforms initiatives by the government are driven by the ministry.

“ As a leading policy making and implementing institution in Nigeria, it is important that the ministry is properly equipped with human capital resources.

“It is important in order to be able to deliver on its mandate. This understanding has led to the various reform initiatives currently going on in the ministry.’’

The 70 participants on the change management workshop are from the Ministry of Budget and National Planning and its parastatal agencies.

They are National Bureau of Statistics, Centre for Management Development, Budget Office and Nigerian Institute for Social Economic Research. (NAN)