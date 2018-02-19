League Body Bans Two Club Officials For Fighting

The League Management Company (LMC) at the weekend suspended for 10 matches each two club officials for fighting at a match venue.

According to the LMC, a coach of Kwara United, Maji Mohammed, and Team Manager of Katsina United, Ganiyu Adeleke, have been charged for breach of code of conduct for club officials.

This is because they were reported to have engaged in physical confrontation after their club’s Match Day 8 fixture in Ilorin.

Consequently, Mohammed and Adeleke have been suspended from further participation and access to venues of all NPFL activities for the next 10 matches.

However, reprieve has come the way of some players and officials of FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi.

They were last season banned for one year for violent conduct at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja at the end of the 2016/2017 Match Day 36 fixture.

The LMC notified the club that the ban has been lifted on condition of good behaviour until the end of the season.

The club officials are Chidi Nwogu, who is the Secretary, and Obi Adirika who is the Kits Manager.

The players are Isaac Loute, Wilson Elu, Godfrey Uchenna Jnr, Michael Egbeta, Kone Soumaila, Ngoma Luamba, Stephen Eze, Adeleye Olamilekan and Nkrumah Douglas.