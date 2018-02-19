Group Urges Parties To Cede Senatorial Slot To Etche

As political gladiators strategise for the 2019 general elections in the country, a political pressure group, the Etche Development Foundation (EDF) has called on political parties to zone the Rivers East Senatorial slot to the Etche ethnic nationality.

Co-ordinator of EDF, Prince Dan Mbachi made the call in an interview with newsmen Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Mbachi said since the history of the state no Etche person has occupied the seat despite helping other ethnic groups in the district to win the senatorial seat at the National Assembly.

The group coordinator said Etche which is the second highest oil producing ethnic nation in the state contributes immensely in the socio-economic development of Rivers State, has remained one of the most marginalised groups in terms of assendence to the senatorial seat.

He said: “If politics is a game of give and take and a tool for development, Etche has paid her dues and also given so much support. In the spirit of fair play, equity and justice, the 2019 senatorial seat for Rivers East should go to Etche”.

The group who rated Governor Nyesom Wike very high said he has treated Etche nation with love in terms of road construction and political appointments.

He noted that it was the present administration that an Etche man became Vice chancellor of a university in the state and also appointed was appointed as Judge.

The group commended governor Wike for his magnanimity and urged him to heed the call by various groups to contest for a second term in office.

“Etche people owe Wike support to win 2019 governorship election”, he said.

The group charged Federal Government to consider sons and daughters of Etche for national position in view of her huge contribution to the economy of the nation.

He also called for Federal presence in Etche through establishment of Federal College of Agriculture in Etche.

Mbachi said, “there are a lot of potentials in Etche and there are qualified sons and daughters in the area who can man any national establishment or occupy political appointment.

Chris Oluoh