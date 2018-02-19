Group Tasks RVHA On ‘Not Too Young To Run’ Bill

A body made up of youth organisations that christened itself “Not Too Young to Run,” Rivers State chapter, has called on the State House of Assembly to pass the Not Too Young to Run bill in the State.

State Coordinator of the group, Chiefson Nwaiwu in a press chat with journalists over the weekend said the RSHA should emulate other states, and be among the 24 States needed to pass the bill into law of the federation.

Already, he said, about 22 Houses of Assembly have passed the bill including Akwa Ibom, Delta, Enugu and Abia States.

When once 24 State Houses of Assembly endorse the bill, according to them, it automatically becomes a law, as it will enhance young persons between the ages of 18-35 years to run for political offices.

Nwaiwu urged the State House of Assembly to write its name on gold and be among legislators who have enhanced democracy.

With the Senate and Representatives already approving the bill, the “Not too Young to Run” Coordinator opined that it will mainstream young men and women in electoral politics.

Nwaiwu while lauding the for its proactive laws and activities noted “we commend them for fulfilling their promise to their constuments and the Nigerian Youth”.

“Nigerian youth will always remember them for showing leadership in promoting youth inclusion in democratic politics in Nigeria”, he said.

On the other hand, the Rivers State chapter of the “Not Too Young To Run” Movement has disclosed plans to commence mobilization at the 23 local government areas.

Coordinator of the group, said, “We have about 53.5 million youths across the federalism and we will mobilise to ensure that we are being included in policy and governance”.