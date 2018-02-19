Ex-Speaker Tasks Dickson On Agric Dev

Former Speaker Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Subarugu Warieprie has urged the Bayelsa State Government to pay proper attention to agricultural development in the state.

He said that other sectors of the state’s economy are equally important but that the state has natural endowment on agriculture which could be properly harnessed for development.

Werieprie who also served as Acting Governor of the state disclosed this while speaking to airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on his arrival from Abuja and noted that one key area that can boost the state’s economy and create employment is agriculture.

According to him, agricultural resources will be sustainable, but the oil has a period that it will be exhausted in supply.

“We have heard that the state government had invested in rice production a couple of months back, but we are yet to see the impact of such rice production in the state.

“We also need to tackle the development of the education sector, so that the needed manpower will not be lacking in the state, and I now that every other sectors is important and needed to be developed, but a situation where workers and pensioners are not paid their stipends does not augur well,” he said.

The ex-speaker, however, applauded Governor Seriake Dickson on the areas of his achievement so far, even as he celebrates his sixth anniversary in government, especially on infrastructure development.