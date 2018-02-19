Elechi Amadi Poly Holds Matriculation, March 21

The authorities of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt, Rivers State say it will hold matriculation for 2018 academic session for its fresh students into the institution on Wednesday 21st March, 2018 at the campus in Port Harcourt.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Samuel its Kalagbor stated this while addressing the newly admitted students of the institution during an orientation programme organised by the institution for the students held at the Polytechnic auditorium in Port Harcourt, recently.

Kalagbo, while congratulating the new students on gaining admission into the school told them that the institution has passed through many stages of growth before attaining to the present polytechnic status.

He averred that the institution attaches premium on academic excellence and urged them to take their studies seriously adding that examination malpractices and other anti-social tendencies are not tolerated in the school.

“You have made history today by on a students of this great polytechnic. You are all privileged to be, please make good the opportunity while you all are here, he stated.

The Rector further told the students that the management of the institution was working very assiduously to secure more accreditation for Higher National Diploma ( HND) in four courses-Computer, Banking & Finance, Mathematics & Statistic as well as Public Administration.

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion, Mr Emmanuel C. Egbuchiem urged the students to pay attention on all the information that would be given to them during the programme, adding that those information would assist them know better about their expectations throughout the period of their course of study while in the school.

In his lecture titled: “The Importance of Registration Formalities in the Various Uunits and Departments and the Need for Students to Take Them Seriously”, the Registrar of the Polytechnic, Barr Chris Woke told the students to ensure that they pay the prescribed fees accordingly adding that failure to pay the fees as scheduled attracts fine.

According to him, students are only considered as legitimate students of the institution only when they have paid all the fees approved by the management.