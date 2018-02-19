Coach Promises To Make Nigeria Proud At 2020 Olympics

Coach of U-23 national football team also known as Olympic Team Salisu Yusuf, promised to make Nigeria proud at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Yusuf told newsmen in Abuja that he had confidence in his crew and they would work collectively to achieve the desired results.

He gave Nigerians the assurance that the crew would specifically take care of its responsibilities and sustain the confidence Nigerians reposed in them.

“I think the most important thing is to take care of the responsibilities given to us step by step and to be able to do a good job.

“Handling two teams is huge a task but I have so much confidence in my crew, together we can make our country proud,’’ Yusuf said.

The coach, who is also the Super Eagles Assistant Coach, restated the determination of his crew to perform excellently before and during the Olympics in Japan.

He noted that Nigeria’s U- 23 had superb records in Olympics history which, according to him, must be protected.

Tidesports reports that Nigeria’s Olympics Team in Atlanta ’96 became champions in the men’s football category.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently named Salisu Yusuf the Head Coach of the U-23 team to represent the country at the 2020 Games.