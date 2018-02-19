Aregbesola Releases N1.2bn For Pensions, Gratuity

Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola has released N1.2 billion for the payment of gratuity and contributory pension to retirees.

The state Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade made this known last Friday in Osogbo at a meeting of the Forum of Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, Coordinating Directors, Director-General, General Managers and Executive Secretaries.

Oyebade said that N1 billion would be used to pay pension and N200 million for gratuity.

The Head of Service stated that the governor was committed to the welfare of all retired and serving public servants, hence, the approval of the funds.

He said the economic resources of the state needed to be improved upon for the government to be able to carry out its constitutional duties.

He said that all hands must be on deck to improve the states internally generated revenue for the benefit of all.

Oyebade commended the governor for the gesture and expressed optimism that more funds would be released to take care of the backlog of pension and gratuity of retired civil servants in the state.