Zambia’s Nkana FC Eyes Confed Title

As Nkana FC will represent Zambia in the CAF Confederation Cup this year, defender Joseph Musonda says they are ready for the challenge.

The former Golden Arrows and Polokwane City player in the South African Premier Soccer League says they will also work hard to win the Zambian Super League.

Musonda has declared that Nkana is equal to the task of challenging for both the clubs continental trophy and to dethrone Zesco United as Super Division champions.

Musonda’s utterances came after Nkana president Evaristol Kabila urged the team to win both the Confederation Cup and the league title this season.

“In life you need to have challenges. That challenge is welcome, indeed we need to win the league.

“We need to work hard because it won’t be easy to play Confederation Cup this season,” Musonda said to Tidesports source.

Meanwhile, the 2012 CAF African Cup of Nations skipper added that he has two more years to play before contemplating retirement.

“I am still playing. I have strength to play for two more years and inspire youngsters. God has renewed my strength,” adds the 40-year old.

Nkana will start the Confederation Cup campaign in the first round stage after being put on bye during the preliminary phase.