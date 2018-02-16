Work On PHIA’s Terminal Building Continues At Snail Speed …As Workers Abandon Construction Site

Work on the Arrival Terminal building of the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Omagwa, which is being handled by Inter-Bau Construction Limited has again returned to snail speed barely three weeks after the visit of the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika to the site.

Work at the construction site suddenly peaked just after the visit of the Minister last month who expressed deep dissatisfaction at the level of work done.

The Tide had observed that the construction firm re-strategised and mobilised workers to the site and they were then seen working on daily basis at the site.

The move by the construction firm to intensify work on the project was seen by airport users as a fall-out of the rebuke by the minister.

Airport users also claimed that the firm was just trying to make some impact momentarily, so as to get the attention and support of the public, to see it as being capable of completing the job within the five-month period of grace which it begged for.

It was, however very surprising to note that the construction firm returned to status quo just after two weeks it created an impression of being capable of completing the job as promised.

As at the time of filing this report last Tuesday, our correspondent reports that no progress had been made in the last five days, as no worker was seen at the site, and efforts to talk with the site manager, Engr. Moses Nweke were not successful, as he could not be seen.

It would be recalled that the construction firm, through its site manager had appealed to the Minister of State for Aviation to give the firm five months to speed up the job.

