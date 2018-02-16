Wizkid Signs New Deal With Nike

Nigeria’s starboy artiste, Wizkid has signed a new deal with Nike to make official jerseys for his fans. This is a big success for the music artiste as he is set to be the first African artiste to receive this honour.
Wizkid’s fans would be able to identify with him more with these new jerseys that will be up for sale sometime this year. Wizkid and Nigerian footballer, Alex Iwobi, unveiled the new jersey kit of the Nigeiran team for World Cup 2019 in London.
