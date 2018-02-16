UNIPORT Under Tension As Contractors Demand N850m

The University of Port Harcourt contractors Welfare Association says the school authority owes its members over N850,000.000 for over two years after executing several jobs to enable the school scale the 2016 National University Commission (NUC) accreditation exercise.

Chairman of the association, Chief Collins Amadi who stated this when he and his exco members spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, lamented that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lale Ndowa, has frustrated the contractors efforts and refused to pay them for the work they have done for the university in the last two years.

Amadi stated that Ndowa has bent on frustrating them as he has vowed not to pay them despite plea and protests carried out by the Association.

The Association’s Chairman claimed that the University contractors Welfare Association contributed to the successful accreditation of the institution in 2016 which made the school not to lose most of its vital courses and departments.

According to him, “Prof. Ndowa in apparent power intoxication vowed never to pay registered contractors, including firms that did the 2016 Accreditation jobs that saved the university from losing its vital courses and departments.

“The action of the Vice Chancellor is in total contrast with procurement Act which stipulates 90 days as maximum period a contract can be owed,” he noted.

He explained that most of their children are students at both the institution’s demonstration secondary school and the tertiary institution whom the authorities have chaired out due to default in payment of fees.

Amadi wondered where they can get funds to carry out their financial responsibilities when the school authorities are owing the contractors whose wards are in the institution over N850,000.0000.

He alleged that some of their members have died as a result of the debt owed them by the institution, adding that most of them cannot take care of their medical bills and other financial commitments.

He said that the Association has held several meeting’s with the management of the institution, but regretted that the Vice Chancellor has refused to listen to wise counsel, adding that they have refused to go to court, because his tenure as the Vice Chancellor may end before the court judgement.

When contacted the Public Relations Officer of the University, Williams Wodi, sympathized with the contractors and assured that the university will pay them when there is fund.

Wodi regretted that the contractors have ulterior motive to discredit the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ndowa and the image of the institution, adding that The Tide is not the only media that they have gone to in order to discredit the institution as they are not also the only ones that worked for the school.