Union Urges Civil Servants To Support RSG

The Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC) Rivers State chapter has called on civil servants in the state to support the state government in the formulation and implementation of government policies toward improving the welfare of workers.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt last Wednesday, the state Chairman of the union, Comrade Emecheta Chukwu said that the union’s leadership would continue to meaningfully dialogue with the state government on the workers’ welfare and other sundry issues impeding the optimal achievements of the state workforce.

Chukwu stressed that the state workforce would continue to support the state government’s objectives of providing the needed security of lives and property in the state.

He emphasised that the workers were excited with the performance of the state government under the present administration of Nyesom Wike, in the area of projects execution and delivery of democratic dividends to the people of the state.

The labour leader added that from all available indices, the state government has performed excellently on roads construction, rehabilitation and reconstruction and other areas, urging the state government to maintain the tempo of development and democratic dividends delivery to the people.

Chukwu explained that the state government was strongly addressing issues of workers’ promotion and whatever outstanding arrears, advising the affiliate unions of the joint council to always support the state government to achieve the desired goals of better welfare for the workers.

He said that the leadership of the union will not tolerate any truancy from the workers, urging all workers to always be at their duty posts to carry out their assignments and responsibilities.

He stressed that a monitoring committee would soon be set up to monitor and instill discipline within the workforce.

The union chairman added that the workers were committed and dedicated to the present administration’s policies in all ramifications to move the state to the path of even development, progress and investment.

Philip Okparaji