Team Rivers Begins Screening …Grassroots U-18 National Sports Competition

The Rivers State Football coach Tony Chuku says screening for the forthcoming “Grassroots U-18 National Sports Competition has commenced.

Coach Chuku disclosed this yesterday during an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the screening exercise began yesterday with players from the 23 Local Government Areas in participation to select players that will form the Under-18 team that will represent the state at the competition.

I have invited players from the 23 local government areas to take part in the exercise ahead of the competition which is expected to hold later this year”, Coach Chuku said.

He explained that the competition is for all sports and cuts across the federation, saying that, every other sports are preparing towards the championship.

The competition is scheduled to hold in the first week of April and athletes selected would be used to form the team for the state Under-18 team, he said.

Meanwhile, those selected would commence intensive training ahead of the competition to create room for adequate preparation of competitors.