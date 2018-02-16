Rivers United’s Player Assures On Victories

Rivers United Football

Club’s winger, Benent Ivoke, appealed to the fans and supporters of the club not to panic over their 2-0 loss to Sunshine Stars on Wednesday.

Ivoke said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, saying that the Supporters Club should exercise patience that they would soon get result from away matches.

“We have played four matches, won two and lost two, that is not a good result but I assure our supporters of getting away points,” Ivoke said.

Rivers United has played four matches won two at home and lost two away.

The winger explained that coach Stanley Eguma had expressed confidence that his club would play in the continental this season.

“We have some new players in the team, with time we are going to understand each other well, everybody in the team are currently doing well” Ivoke stated.

He further assured the people of Rivers State that United would take the three points this weekend against Enyimba FC of Aba.

He noted that the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPEL) just started so you cannot judge the club with four matches played.

“Playing for Rivers United has been a nice experience and all the players are very good,” he added.



Kiadum F Edookor