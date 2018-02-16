Presidency Wants FAAN To Consolidate Achievements

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM in the Presidency, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli has called on the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to consolidate on its achievements in improving facilities and service at major airports, particularly the Lagos and Abuja airports.

She noted that FAAN had made significant improvement in the cooling and toilet facilities as well as passenger facilitation at the airports.

Akajemeli who made this known while delivering a paper titled “Servicom and Citizen’s Satisfaction” at an aviation forum in Lagos Tuesday said that adequate provision and effective facilities at the airport would earn passengers trust and give them good and seamless experience.

She urged FAAN’s staff to be willing to listen to passengers, understand the situation of the

customers and make sure they know the services and products that they are offering.

The SERVICOM coordinator also stressed the need to earn the trust of passengers by putting them at the centre of every decision and to ensure that their services are touching the lives of all stakeholders which include airlines, passengers and concessionaires, among others.

Akajemeli noted that the executive order aimed at Ease of Doing Business by government had contributed to FAAN’s success which is geared towards making government business easy for the customers.

“Be sincere and always willing to assist, give customers seamless experience, ask for customers’ feedback, be consistent, eliminate barriers and know that saving customers time is critical to building trust,” he said.