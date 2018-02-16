PDP Vows To Resist Rigging In 2019 …Says FG Not Ready For Free, Fair Polls

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus says the party would resist rigging in the 2019 general elections.

Secondus led other members of the National Working Committee and stakeholders of the party to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, last Wednesday, for the grand rally of the sixth-year celebration of the Governor Seriake Dickson-led government.

During the rally, the PDP chair also received many defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties to the party.

Secondus warned the APC-led Federal Government, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies against rigging the 2019 elections, saying that the PDP would not allow that to happen.

He said, “We will ensure free and fair primaries and the general elections. But our fear is, will the INEC play the game according to the provisions of our constitution? Will they not rig elections? Our fear is that INEC is getting ready because it is a parastatal of the APC to rig elections.

“But let me warn that in 2019, no party, whether you are in government, whether you are INEC, whether you are security, you cannot rig elections. It is better for you to talk to the people, for you to be reconnected to the people and let the people come to vote. The vote of everyone must count in our nation.

“It is time for revival; it is time for us to come together as a party and as a people to chase out this evil party called the APC. Our people, by their votes, will chase them out. It is time for us to come together, from the North, from the South, from the East and from the West. It is only your voter card that can restore this nation.”

He urged the state chapters of the party not to bar anybody coming into the party, saying that the door had been opened for them (defectors).

On his part, Governor Seriake Dickson, said Bayelsa State was the foundation of the PDP, noting that because of that, the other side in the last governorship election did everything to take Bayelsa by force.

He said by the grace of God and the support of the people, they could not succeed.

Dickson said, “Today, we are standing here, no shaking, celebrating six years of the restoration government in Bayelsa State. We are here because political authority, after God belongs to the people.

“We are here celebrating the achievements of the restoration government because you voted us and have stood with us up until now. We are also using this Valentine’s Day because as you know, I am the only Valentine’s governor in the whole world. We are also using this Valentine Day to mark the renewal of love and solidarity and the rejuvenation of our state, our party and of our country.”

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has alleged that the Federal Government is not ready for free and fair elections in 2019.

Secondus spoke when he received members of the International Republican Institute in his office in Abuja.

The team was led by the President of IRI, Mr. Dan Twining.

Secondus said, “Our major concern with the current government and party in power is that they are not ready for free and fair election and the best Nigerians want is free and fair election.

“The government and people of Nigeria are pacing through lot of challenges like killings by herdsmen, insecurity, bad economy, inability to protect lives and property of Nigerians by the government.

“Our major concern is for INEC to conduct a free and fair election because if the 2019 election is rigged, it will be a recipe for crisis.

“So, we appeal to you to meet with INEC and ask them to ensure that they conduct free and fair election.”

In his response, Twining said Nigeria is the most important country for IRI in sub Sahara Africa.

He said the group had been in the country for the past 20 years, adding that IRI would like to work with political parties in order to make them responsible to the citizens of Nigeria.