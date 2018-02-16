‘Palletisation Policy, Not Consistent With FG’s EoDB’

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) says palletisation policy is not consistent with Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business objective.

Its Director-General, Mr Muda Yusuf made the observation in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Yusuf said that the cost implication of the policy would have negative impact on the nation’s business environment and adversely affect citizens who would bear the transferred cost.

Recall that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance had in 2017, directed all containerised cargo coming into the country to be on pallets from January 1.

It said that the new measure would aid manual examination of consignment, while the country awaited the acquisition and installation of functional scanners at the seaports and land borders.

Palletisation is a method of storing and transporting goods stacked on a pallet and shipped as a unit load.

The director-general decried the imposition of the policy on the business community due to non-functional scanners at the nation’s ports.

The LCCI boss urged government to outsource some of its services to companies that have the capacity to manage them, while it concentrates on issues of valuation and duty collection at the port.

He said that implementing the suggestions would fast track clearing,( aid effective service delivery, reduce corruption and boost national security by( safeguarding against illegal arms importation to the country.