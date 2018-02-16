Oliseh Faces Dismissal At Dutch Club

Dutch second tier side Fortuna Sittard has decided to suspend Coach Sunday Oliseh following bad behaviour by the coach.

According to a statement, the Nigeria former coach and international player has been sidelined for what the club called unacceptable actions.

The club’s statement revealed that he has been put on non-active duties, stopping short of saying he has been sacked.

“Several attempts by the club to encourage a change in the coach’s behaviour have unfortunately not worked, resulting in an unworkable situation.

“The board of Fortuna Sittard emphasises that the decision to suspend Sunday Oliseh is not motivated by the current sporting performance.

“The coach’s unacceptable actions have made cooperation between many people within the organisation impossible – from players to employees.

“Fortuna Sittard regrets the decision, but states that the club’s interest goes above all else,” the statement said.

Oliseh has also confirmed his suspension on social media after he was appointed as Sittard coach in December 2016.

Sittard finished 17th in the 20-team league at the end of last season, but is currently third in the table and is five points behind leaders, NEC.