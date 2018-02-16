Olamide’s YBNL Gets Two New Artistes

YBNL record label, few years ago had the likes of Chinco Ekun, Adekunle Gold and Lic Kesh but each of them had at one time decided to be on his own not as a result of misunderstanding but probably moving to the next level.

Olamide, the boss of YBNL record label, has decided to close up the vacuum that was left by those artistes and he has signed Lyta and Limerick to the record label as they bagged new record deals with the Olamide’s label.

The YBNL boss took to his Instagram page to welcome the two new signed act whose names are Lyta and Limerick, by posting a thriller of their yet to be released audio and visual.