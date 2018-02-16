NIPOST Bill To Increase Nation’s Revenue – Postmaster General …As Bill To Discredit Illegally Obtained Evidence Passes 2nd Reading

The Postmaster General, Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr Bisi Adegbuyi has said that the NIPOST Bill would increase the nation’s revenue.

Adegbuyi said when passed into a law, the bill currently before the National Assembly would make the NIPOST an alternative revenue source for the country.

He said this yesterday in Calabar at the Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference of Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), NIPOST Branch.

According to him, “The NIPOST Bill currently with the National Assembly has the capacity to generate huge revenue for the country.

“We are not sleeping; we are doing everything possible as a management to see that the bill scales through.

“In this moment that the country is looking for alternative revenue sources, NIPOST will be one of the largest revenue earners for the country if the bill is passed,’’ he said.

Adegbuyi, who was represented by Mr Aliyu Mahmood, Director, Human Resources and Administration of NIPOST, said the bill was part of reforms embarked by the current management.

He stated that NIPOST could not be left behind in the current world of digital telecommunication.

He charged members of staff of NIPOST to remain focused and work harder irrespective of any challenges, and assured them that the management was doing everything to improve their welfare.

President General of SSASCGOC, Mr Mohammed Yunusa, said that the association was ready to show more interest in the affairs of NIPOST, because of its strategic importance.

He expressed readiness of the body to work with the NIPOST management in ensuring the passage of the NIPOST Bill by the National Assembly.

While declaring the conference open, Deputy Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ivara Esu, charged NIPOST to reinvent itself and be a leading giant in the industry through digital telecommunication.

Meanwhile, a Bill to amend the Evidence Act to accommodate trends on admissibility of confessional statements rendering illegally obtained evidence inadmissible in courts has passed second reading at House of Representatives.

The Bill, jointly sponsored by Rep. Garba Muhammad (Kaduna-APC) and two other lawmakers, also seeks to give discretion to the courts with regard to certification of electronically-generated documents.

Leading debate on the bill, Muhammad said that when passed, it would provide for admissibility of public documents without the makers of such documents being called as witnesses.

He said that section 17 of the Act will stipulate a time limit on the presumption of validity of judicially noticed customs and other related matters.

Contributing, Rep. Edward Pwajok (Plateau-APC) said that the bill when passed, would restrain the Police from acquiring evidence from a suspect’s residence without a search warrant.

He said that the amendment would protect suspects as they were innocent until proven otherwise.

After the contributions, Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Dogara, ordered that the bill should be forwarded to the Committee on Justice for further actions.