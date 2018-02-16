NGF Strategises To Boost IGR In States

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), last Wednesday night met to find ways of improving Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of states through the implementation of uniform standard in vehicle registration.

Chairman of the forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari told State House Correspondents shortly after the meeting in Aso Rock, Abuja that the decision was based on two presentations to the forum on how to improve the IGR through the vehicle licence revenue and traffic management.

He explained that the discussion also focused on customs duty to enable the states to join the rest of the world to have a licensing embedded in only a card, which could be swiped on a device to reveal all vehicle details.

“Today, what we are experiencing is bunch of papers which you sometimes find pecked somewhere,” he said.

The governor noted that the common practice all over the world and in some West African countries was the presentation of only a card to vehicle inspection officers upon demand.

“We are trying to key in and we put a committee in place under the chairmanship of the governor of Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar, to also relate with other companies interested in Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT).

“I think from there we can think about producing about one trillion cards over 10 years which has not been seen in the past.’’

Yari said that the governors discussed the outstanding issue of stamp duty owed states, adding that the states were supposed to be in charge of stamp duty which was not so at present.

He said another committee headed by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu would handle the stamp duty matter.

The NGF chairman said that Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai also briefed the governors on the issue of forensic audit carried out on NNPC but which details would emerge at the next NEC meeting.

The governor stated that the meeting as usual was held to prepare for discussions that would take place at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.