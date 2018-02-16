Neighbourhood Safety Bill ’ll Boost Security – RSHA

The Rivers State House of Assembly says the newly Neighbourhood Safety Corps Bill of 2018, and those of Rivers State Secret Cult and similar Act Prohibition Amendment Bill No. 1 of 2018, and the State Kidnap Probilition Amendment No.2 bill 2018 will enhance the security of the State.

Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee on the bills public hearing and Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amawehule made the assertion while presenting report of the public hearing during plenary on Tuesday.

“Mr. Speaker and Honourable colleagues I believe that when these bills are passed into law it will assist security agencies in tackling issues of security in the State”, Amaewhule poisted.

Though the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani had deferred debate on the bills to the next sitting of the House on 19th February, recall that many legislators had spoken in favour for them to be quickly passed into law.

Commenting on the bill shortly before it got to the Committee Stage, members representing Khana 11, Hon. Friday Nkaee said government will not fold its arms as cultists unleash mayhem in the state.

“Five villages were sacked in my constituency and having experienced that nightmare I will align with my colleagues to pass the bill into law”, Nkaee submitted.

In the same vein, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo of ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 1, observed “this is the time to sanitise the state. There is need for carrot and stick approach”.

For Dr. Innocent Barikor of Gokana State Constituency, cultism is a criminal act, as he recalled how a traditional ruler in his constituency was taken hostage and never returned alive.