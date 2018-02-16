NAWOJ Tasks Stakeholders On Girl Child Education

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called for a sustainable girl child enrolment and retention in schools across the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Jos, Plateau State last week, the association appealed to relevant stakeholders to intensify efforts so as to bridge the gap in girl child education in the country.

The association also called on women in the country to register with political parties, seek leadership positions within the party structure and be involved in the democratic process that would strategically position them and guarantee women involvement in governance come 2019.

They commended the role of journalists in mobilising members of the public for nation building and promoting democratic principles in reportage.

The association decried the untold hardship Nigerians currently put up with as a result of the unabated fuel scarcity and hike in prices of petroleum product and appealed to the Federal Government and relevant agencies to make the commodity available across the country in the interest of national development.

While commending the Federal Government for the steps taken to review the minimum wage of civil servants upwards, the association charged the newly inaugurated committee on minimum wage to expedite action, so as to reduce the suffering of workers in the country.

On the issue of security, NAWOJ applauded security agencies in the country for dislodging insurgents and degrading their activities in the north east region. It however, expressed worry over the wanton destruction of lives and property by suspected herdsmen across the nation and tasked the Federal Government to find lasting solution to the crisis with a view to ending the bloodshed which is threatening national peace, security and cooperate co-existence of Nigerians.

Similarly, the association condemned the increasing cases of acts of brutality of journalists in the course of discharging their legitimate duties, by unpatriotic members of the society and some security agencies and called for restraint.

It applauded the leadership style of the national president of NAWOJ, Mrs Ife-yinwa Omowale, especially in building the capacity of members to enable them meet up with challenges of new information technology practice of the journalism profession.

Calista Ezeaku