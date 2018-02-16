NAOC Commissions 200KVA Generators In Bayelsa

In a bid to boost accessibility to energy supply in the host communities, the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NOAC) and its NNPC and Oando joint venture partners have commissioned an ultra-modern 200KVA generator and generator house in Osifo and Abuetor Communities respectively in Sagbama Local Government Area Bayelsa State, last Tuesday.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremonies in Osifo and Abuetor communities respectively, the General Manager of NAOC, Mr. Marco Rotondi, who was represented by the Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division Manager, Mr. Dennis Masi said that over the years, NAOC and its joint venture partners had been in the forefront of improving the living standards of the people of its host communities who according to him, come first in their scheme of things.

Rotondi noted that the 200kva Generator and the ultra-modern generator house donated to the respective communities were in fulfilment of the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered into between NAOC and its joint venture partner and Osifo and Abuetor communities as part of her Access to Energy Initiative of the joint venture partners designed to ensure the implementation of socially beneficial and sustainable projects in her areas of operation.

NAOC boss further called on the people of the two communities to reciprocate the company’s gesture by providing a conducive working environment for the company’s operation.

Also speaking during the event, the Managing Director of Oando Oil Limited, Engr. Durotoye Olupade, represented by the Community Relations Manager, Chief Samuel Onyenwe noted that it was the company’s belief that, with the provision of the generators and the ultra-modern generator houses in the communities, the economic potentials of the communities and its environs would be galvanised.

Engr. Olupade commended the people of the two communities for their peaceful disposition towards the company’s activities within their communities. He further noted that that was the only way more development projects can be attracted to the communities and urged them to continue to exhibit this virtue.

Earlier, the President General of Osifo Community, Mr. John Oghoro thanked NAOC and its joint venture partners for providing the generator and the gnerator house in Osifo community. Mr. Oghoro further commended the joint venture partners for providing amenities such as cottage hospital, electrification, 1km road, six classroom block which according to him, has greatly impacted the community positively.

The President General of Abuetor Community, Hon. Lovely Agwor also thanked the Company for all the developmental projects built in Abuetor Community such as Six Classroom Primary and Secondary School Blocks, provision of electricity and wiring of 500M low voltage electrification as well as the just commissioned 200KVA Generator and Generator House in the Community. Hon. Agwor assured that the community will guard the project donated jealously against vandalism.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of the completion certificates by the Company to the respective communities.

Kinika Mpi