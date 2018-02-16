Kidnapping, Cultism: RVHA Okays Death Penalty For Offenders …Passes Three Bills Into Law …As RSG Hails Killing Of Waney’s CSO In Delta

Finally, three bills seeking to amend the Rivers State Secret Cult and Similar Amendment Bill 2018, Rivers State Nieghbourhood Safety Corps Bill 2018 and Rivers State Kidnap Prohibition Amendment No 2 Bill 2018 were passed into law by the Rivers State House of Assembly, yesterday.

The new kidnap and secret cult bills have death penalties attached to them, as culprits are to face capital punishment, if found guilty by the courts.

The Neighbourhood Safety Corps Bill is to boost security and enhance citizen and security agencies’ collaboration in protecting the state.

Before the bills were passed into law by the legislators, they had intense debate on whether death penalty should be attached to them, but majority of the lawmakers backed capital punishment.

Member representing Emohua Constituency, Hon Samuel Ogeh supported death penalty as he quoted the Bible, arguing that even natural justice demands that anyone who takes life should also be killed.

Hon Chisolm Dike of Oyigbo Contituency also spoke in favour of capital punishment as he enumerated the negative image kidnappers and cultists have given the state in recent times.

Dike insisted that death penalty will serve as deterrent to would be contraveners.

Barineh Deeyah of Khana Constituency I supported Dike as he listed the economic implications of such acts, particularly in driving away investors.

However, Deputy Speaker, Hon Marshall Uwom expressed a different view, and sought for severe measures outside capital punishment for offenders.

On his part, the Speaker, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani said that time had come for the state to act very tough on such social vices.

“Kidnap is a crime against humanity and against God. We will not relent in our effort to bring about good governance,” he added, and ruled that death penalty should be included as measure for punishing culprits.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has restated its commitment to sustain support for security agencies’ concerted efforts to fight crime and criminalities, including cult-related violence in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah said this while reacting to the killing of Augustine Agulegbu, the Chief Security Officer of notorious kidnapper, late Don Waney, in a battle with operatives of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Okah said that the state government would continue to support the security agencies to deliver on their mandate of maintaining law and order, and ensuring the peace and security of the state, adding that it would not rest until all those declared wanted in connection with the New Year Day killings in Omoku are brought to justice.

The Tide learnt that Agulegbu, who led the killing of 23 persons on New Year Day in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, was killed on February 14, 2018.

The operation, which led to the killing of Agulegbu was carried out by troops of 222 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services in Rivers State.

Agulegbu, described as the sixth in command to Waney, was traced to his hideout at a location along New Sapele Road, Obiaruku in Ukwani Local Government Area of Delta State in the early hours of February 14, 2018.

A statement by the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Col Aminu Iliyasu said Agulegbu was shot in an encounter with the security operatives and died before reaching the hospital.

Illiyasu added that Agulegbu’s body has been brought to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, and handed over to the Rivers State Police Command.

It was gathered that Agulegbu, also known as Nana, was an integral part of Don Waney’s killer squad known as ‘The Red Squad’ and was the second-in-command to Emenike, the leader of the squad.

It was learnt that the deceased was until his death the sixth-in-command to the slain Don Waney.

The main leader of the Don Waney’s killer squad (Emenike) had since been declared wanted by the Rivers State Security Council.

It was also gathered that Emenike was one of those granted amnesty by the Imo State Government, last week.

Speaking in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the LGA, Osi Olisa, confirmed the killing of Agulegbu, disclosing that the deceased’s corpse was displayed at the local government secretariat in Omoku, last Wednesday.

Olisa expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army and the DSS for their commitment towards ensuring that peace returned to the area.

He said, “The once bewildered people of ONELGA are beginning to lead a normal life once again. The return of peace may not have been possible without the commitment of our peace-loving Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

“We also appreciate all the security agencies, especially the Department of State Services and the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, for the killing of Don Waney’s CSO, Augustine Agulegbu, a.k.a. Nana.

“The crackdown on the chief security officer of the late Omoku gang leader, Johnson Igwedibia, a.k.a. Don Waney, is part of the ongoing efforts to cleanse ONELGA of all social vices.

“As a local government council, we shall continue to offer our best support to the Government of Rivers State and all the security agencies to make ONELGA safe for everyone.”

Also speaking, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the killing of Agulegbu, adding that the hoodlum was shot dead during a sting operation.

Omoni added that the operation that led to Agulegbu’s death was carried out by the DSS operatives in a community in Delta State.

Omoni confirmed that Agulegbu was the sixth-in-command in Don Waney’s gang, stating that security operatives would continue to comb the forest in search of criminals in the state.