I Died, Woke Up On The Way To Mortuary – Julius Agwu

Ace comedian, Julius Agwu has disclosed that if not for God’s mercies on his life, he would have been dead by now. In a recent interview, the Rivers State born humour merchant said he had died but woke up when he was being conveyed to the mortuary.

In what seems like a Nollywood movie, the comedian said that while he was unconscious, he had an encounter with some people he knew had died and he would have remained dead if not for his father who had died about 12 years ago, “he was the one that came and chased me back to the land of the living”.

He said: “The truth is that I would not have been alive if not for God, I died and woke up, I literally died and woke up, I say that authoritatively because I know I had an encounter with people that I know had died during that period. I saw my father who died 12 years ago, he was the one that came and chased me back to the world because it was not my time. I died here in Nigeria but woke up when they were taking me to mortuary that was the first time I had a seizure in my house but my wife stood by me, God will keep on blessing my wife”.

“I believe that God gave me my wife and I always thank him for that” I bless God that she stayed despite everything that has happened to me. They were taking me to the mortuary but to God be the glory, my hand moved and that was the point they returned me to the hospital, where I am today”.

The encounter made me realise that there is nothing as good as rest, it is very important to sleep, I work so hard and believe that of all comedians in Nigeria, I work harder, I have ‘Crack Ya Rib’, Laugh for Christ Sake and Festival of Love.

Speaking for the first time since his second visit to the hospital over the tumours in his brain, he said he had relapsed because he did not rest properly after his first surgery, “what happened was that they did an MRI Scan and they detected that I had two growths, they removed a tumour from my back which was the size of a golf ball and the other tumour was close to my brain”.

“They advised me that if they touched this other tumour, it could be fatal. They gave me drugs to shrink the tumour, but I did not rest well and that is why it came back last year. I did not rest at all after my surgery in America. I resumed doing my shows, I thank God for everything, the truth is that I am back and better, I just want to use this opportunity to tell the people that God is great and this is a time we should all reflect on our lives”.

“ I would not lie to you, things are not easy in the country and many people are running away from Nigeria. Crack Ya Ribs was the first show to be held in London, after that everybody started taking their shows there. I thank God that Crack Ya Ribs paved way for other shows”, said Agwu.