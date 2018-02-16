Forum Tasks Ijaws On Peace

Members of Ijaw-speaking communities have been advised to shun all acts that could lead to chaos, confusion and misunderstanding in any part of Ijaw land.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Iye Elder’s Forum, Eastern Zone, Mr Athanasius Eneyo and secretary, Otonye Eremie which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, such was part of the agreement reached on how to move the Ijaw nation forward.

The statement also revealed that both Commanders Peretubo Oweilaemi and Telema Polly have the nod of the forum to serve as president and National Deputy President of IYC worldwide.

It was also agreed that the Nkoro clan of the zone now has the blessing of the body to produce the next chairman of the group.

It maintained that the action was part of efforts to ensure that there was no loose ends in the activities of IYC movement internationally.

The forum, through the statement, lauded King Ateke Tom on his successful installation as the Amanyanabo of Okochiri in Okrika clan of IYC.

The recognition of Ateke as contained in the document, was due to his contributions towards promotion of peace and development in Ijaw land and the country at large.