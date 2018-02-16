FG Charges Para-Sport Members On Resourceful Leadership

Deputy Director (Coaching and Para-sports), Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Yemi Usikaye has urged para-sport members to elect resourceful and pushful leaders that would get sponsorships for the sports.

Usikaye gave the advice as the body held election into the boards of Para-sport Federations yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the need for increased sponsorship in para-sports activities can be met if the board lives up to the expectations of reaching out to good sponsors.

“The minister Solomon Dalung had earlier encouraged them to put a good leadership structure in place so that they can go out and solicit for assistance or sponsorship.

“Para-athletes are bringing more medals to the nation at international events and the ministry has been doing everything possible to encourage them.

“Resourceful board members will be able to complement the Federal Government’s efforts to develop para-sports and athletes in the country,’’ he said.

Tidesports source reports that Para-soccer, Powerlifting, and Wheelchair basketball among other federations would elect their board leaders (Presidents and Vice-Presidents).