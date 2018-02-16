FAAN Redesignates Training Centre

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has redesignated its training school to Training Centre for the Airport Council International (ACI). With this development, the school is no longer for Africa alone but also for global members of ACI organisation.

This is part of efforts of the ACI to aid capacity building and expedite development through access to ACI’s training and review programmes for the region.

The president, ACI-Africa region, and Managing Director of FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunama disclosed this in a statement through the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henriette Yakubu, and made available to aviation correspondents on Monday said the collaboration was truly key to charting a roadmap for a safer and more secure aviation industry.

“We all heard the good news that air traffic demand in the region or 2017 looked up. A young population, growing labour force, accelerating adoption of new technology and urbanisation are all factors that favour future economic growth, and subsequently aviation development across Africa.

“We are also aware, however, that Africa is a region that faces many challenges, including political strife, security and safety concerns, lack of volume, protectionism, currency complications and sluggish growth in income level in some key markets.

“Change is no stranger to the region’s outlook and state of the industry. You will hear the progress that the Airport Excellence Programme has brought to the region, helping many African airports improve the application of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standard and recommended practices.

“Since the beginning of our partnership with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the number of safety reviews in Africa continues to grow,” the statement explained.

The FAAN boss in the statement further explained that the ACI-Africa’s new development programme for the region’s airports and the new initiative was designed to help and assist member airports to improve and respond to different challenges, including those posed by security operations.

The statement further said that the signing ceremony for the designation of FAAN Training School as a facility for the ACI to conduct training programme for aviation personnel took place at the 27th ACI Africa/World Annual General Assembly Conference and Exhibition in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Corlins Walter