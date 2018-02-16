Ezenwa Returns To Training

Nigerian international goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa has started training and will be available for the Super Eagles upcoming international friendlies as they prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ezenwa injured his knee during the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship tournament in Morocco and missed the final against the eventual champions, Morocco.

The net minder’s availability comes as a huge boost for coach Gernot Rohr ahead next month’s international friendlies against Poland and Serbia.

Rohr is preparing his squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in June and Ezenwa could be part of the squad.

“I have started training with my personal fitness trainer and I hope to get back on the pitch before the end of the month,” Ezenwa told newsmen.

The Enyimba goalkeeper has been the Super Eagles first choice since he replaced Daniel Akpeyi last year and has made six international appearances for the team, only conceding two goals.

Nigeria will face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D at the World Cup.