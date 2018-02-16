Emohua Chiefs’ Council Chairman Defects To PDP

As the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) deepens, more members of the party are defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure the victory of Governor Nyesom Wike in the 2019 general elections in Rivers State.

Speaking at a rally in Emohua recently, the Chairman, Emohua Council of Chiefs and Eze Ugno Charnacha of Emohua, Chief Esezi Obilor Rukani said he was leaving his former party because he had found favour in PDP.

Rukani, who is also the Eze Omenhe-Marumna 1 of Omudioga Kingdom solicited the support of Rivers people for Wike because of his development and infrastructural projects across the state.

He said Wike deserved “our support, solidarity and strength not only to complete the remaining two years, but to re-contest and win the 2019 general elections’’.

The traditional ruler who led other defectors to the rally ground expressed joy over Wike’s achievements, saying he deserves the total support of all to continue rebuilding the state and make it better for the coming generations.

‘’Today is a day of joy and merriment in my life and the lives of others who heartfully joined me to declare my intention to move over to the PDP and support Governor Wike in 2019 election,” he said.

He, however, urged all Rivers people to join hands and help Wike to succeed more because he had done what others could not do for the State.

PDP chieftains present at the rally included the state Chairman of the party, Bro. Felix Obuah who received the decampees, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Engr Emeka Woke, Commissioner One in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Commission, Author Uchendu, Sergeant Awuse, among others.