DPP Charts Path To Hitch-Free CVR Exercise

Ahead the 2019 General elections in Rivers State, National Chairman of the Democratic Peoples’ Party (DPP), Mr. Garshon Benson has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the voters registration exercise, a-ward-centre based instead of centralising it at the local government headquarters.

Benson explained that adopting the ward centre based formula of PVC registration by INEC would enable more Nigerians to be involved in the electioneering process than disfranchising eligible voters.

The party’s National Chairman who spoke to The Tide on the ongoing PVC registration in the state last Tuesday insisted that democracy had come to stay in Nigeria and appealed to all eligible voters to participate actively in the exercise.

He proposed that the exercise would create a window for the electorate in all villages and towns.

Benson said that the PVC was one of the determining factors to enable any electorate to vote party and candidate of their choice in the 2019 elections.’

‘’ The INEC PVC is a strong bargaining factor to eradicate corruption and hunger from our country. The power you have as an individual to determine good or bad government is your voters’ card’’, he said.

Decrying apathy in the exercise, Benson urged INEC to bring registration centres closer to the electorate across the state.

He appealed to eligible voters to seize the opportunity provided by INEC and register for the PVC to enable them determine who governs them in 2019.

The National Chairman also charged youths of the state to shun cultism and electoral violence in the 2019 elections.

Chinedu Wosu