Davido Set To Make Nollywood Debut …As Actress, Uche Obodo Joins Music

Nigeria’s Super Star Singer Davido is set to make his debut in Nollywood and his fans are very excited about the musician’s decision to delve into something new. The singer played the role of a pilot in a yet-to-be released Nigerian movie.

Davido shared a short clip video from the movie in his Instagram page as he celebrated one of the actors in the movie who was having his birthday on the day he made the post.

Meanwhile, the Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) has just released his first single this year titled “Flora My Flawa”. The single is a mid-tempo love anthem coming in the season of Love as Davido sounds emotional on this fresh produced song that is right for the Valentine’s celebrations. The single is produced by Sele Bobo.

It is also congrats to Davido for signing a new endorsement deal with international brand AXE. The celebrity took to his Instagram to share his excitement calling it the biggest endorsement yet. This means Davido will be cashing in a lot of money this year. On his Instagram he shared videos of him shooting an advert for the brand with South African DJ, Black Coffee.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Nollywood actress, Uche Obodo is the latest actress to go into music and she is ready to slug it out with other female artistes; first she already got the body and she is doing everything with her producer to get the voice right too.

The actress turned musician who has been visiting the studios lately says she can’t wait for her fans to listen to her song.