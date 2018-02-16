Dangote, Others Storm Omotola’s Birthday Bash

Although Nollywood star actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s 40th birthday bash has come and gone, it will be talked about for a while because it was not just your ordinary birthday parties, as Nigeria and Africa’s richest man and billionaire business magnate, Alhaji Aliko Dangote turned up at the event dressed in suit, looking very simple as usual.

All eyes were on him as he made his way to his table and every paparazzi present at the event wanted to have a shot of him. Among other crème de la crème at the event are Hon Femi Gbajiamila, Amaju Pinnik, Tony Elumelu and distinguished Senator Ben Murray Bruce of the Silver Bird Group among others.

The event which took place on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at the Land Mark Event Centre, Lekki was kicked off with performances by ace saxophonist, Tola Zee, Yemi Sax, DJ Humility who played Jamz from the 1980s and 90s with DJ Obi who was at hand to keep the younger ones entertained.

The Omotola’s party was a typical Lagos party which had the likes of D’banj, Sir Shina Petes, Sunny Ade. Even though it was her day and the spot light was on her Omotola and her crew came prepared as the venue looked flawless. The colour of the evening which was actually black and read created a different vibe for the venue. The chairs, tables, stage and lightening could be compared to a dinner party for an international award with so much to eat and drink.

Omotola later performed on stage where she gave a rendition of her song from her last album with the help of a live band and she got everyone on their feet as they sang along. Another Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi who lost her son last year also sang with Omotola, it was really sweet and an emotional moment for everyone.

Other events that took place at the well-attended birthday party was Senator Ben Bruce’s entry drama which ensured at the entrance of the venue when the distinguished senator was stopped at the gate by a female security detail who wanted to ensure that the senator entered with his invitee, even though it was not clear if he had his invitee with him.

It took the intervention of some of the organisers to get a visibly calm senator into the venue.

Another event occurred when D’banj entertained the guest with melodious tunes from his last album and even from his first album which got the guests dancing. As usual, D’banj left the stage to interact with guests, while he was entertaining and got to the table of On Air personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze, he praised him, but before he left, he made comments concerning the tithing controversial issue telling Daddy Freeze that he doesn’t care what pastors do with tithes, but he gladly pays his own tithe.

It was indeed a night to remember with the who is who in the entertainment business, politicians, captains of industries etc, were all there.