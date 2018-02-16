Bear Each Other’s Burden, Cleric Tells Couples

Couples the world over have been advised to bear each others burden in the fear of God, so as to enable their marriages blossom and produce fruitful results.

Speaking recently at the solemnisation of holy matrimony between former Ms Blessing Sunday Nkpaa of Deeyor Community and Pastor Monday Bright Menele of Biara Town, all in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State which took place at the Assemblies of God Church, Akpajo, Eleme, Superintendant of Eastern Rivers District of the church, Rev. Isaac Ekookoh admonished couples to always keep to their marital vows both in good and difficult times.

Ekookoh enjoined couples to love each other and ensure that the fear of God is sustained to enable them grow in their marriages.

According to him, “husbands should learn how to love their wives while wives need to be submissive to their husbands. “You have to care, tolerate and protect your spouse not minding the erupted circumstances surrounding such marriages”.

The servant of God in a message titled: “Wedding” with texts from Ephensians chapter 5 in verse 22 through 33, urged the new coupe to always stand in defense of each other despite short-comings, and cautioned them to guard against divulging their private matters to the third parties.

He, however, encouraged them to ensure that each other’s problem is handled vigorously through prayers, fasting, supplication to God and physical actions, which at the end attracts abundant blessings and open-doors from the throne of grace.

The clergy, further, noted that “if you cannot pastor yourself well hardly you pastor the church, talkless of humanity. Learn to respect and tolerate your husbands and wives in marriage for blissful future”.

On the way forward for the couple, Rev. Ekookoh appealed to both family members, in-laws, friends and well-wishers of the couple to distance themselves from the activities and internal affairs of the husband and wife and shun the temptation of ranting unnecessary sensational disaffection which may trigger divorce that is inimical to the growth of the marriage of their children and friends.

He finally implored the couple to wear the Christ-like life in all their endeavours if truly they want to make lasting marital relationship.

In a vote-of-thank at the event, the groom, Pastor Monday Menele lauded God for granting the day as well as those who despite their tight schedules formed put of the milestone, praying God to reward them abundantly.

He pledged their readiness to bear each other’s burden both in good and trying times with the presence of God’s abundant grace, mercy and upliftment.

Fielding questions from The Tide on the event, the bride, Mrs Blessing Monday Menele assured that she will remain committed and be submissive to her husband, in-laws and the matrimonial home both in terrible and better times, describing her husband and the relationship as, “God’s divine gift and connection”.

High-point of the wedding include, nuptial vows, blessing for the couple, signing of marriage certificate, nuptial dance, cutting of wedding cake, toast of the couple and the presentation of gifts, among others.

Bethel Sam Toby