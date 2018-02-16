2019: Buhari ’ll Seek Re-Election – SGF …‘North Won’t Vote For Buhari’ …Emulate Zuma, Resign, ADP Tells President

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha yesterday affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari will seek re-election in 2019.

He stated that there is no alternative to Buhari, stressing that other presidential aspirants have nothing to offer.

The SGF spoke at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, while addressing a rally organised by the Democratic Youth Congress led by its National Chairman, Kassim Mohammed.

The group had urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare his intention to contest in the 2019 elections.

Mustapha said, “We do not have an alternative to President Muhammadu Buhari for now. I will present your entire message to him. I congratulate you for your support for President Muhammadu Buhari to run in 2019.”

The SGF, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Gideon Sammani, said Buhari was widely known for his stance against corruption and indiscipline, noting that many people feared him because of his uncompromising position on graft.

Mustapha argued that it was the corrupt individuals that were against the President because they were apprehensive they may be brought to book.

He added, “We all know that Buhari is transparent, honest. He has come with the change philosophy. He has lived for this, to bring change to this nation. Since his military days, he stood to fight corruption, indiscipline.

“Many people fear him because he does not compromise corruption and corrupt people are afraid that they will be brought to book. And those who have already looted the treasury of this nation are followed by the security agencies. By the grace of God Buhari will not relent in this fight.”

”He will continue; The politics of this nation is no more the politics of money or do-or-die politics. Anybody who wants to lead this nation must make sacrifices. Buhari has already transformed and changed the image of leadership and that of our leaders this country, both locally and internationally,” the SGF noted.

The convener of the rally, in his remarks, stated that his team was ready to work for Buhari’s re-election in 2019, adding that they were working with over 15 state governors to actualise the goal.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Satumari Kudla has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will not get any vote in the North, come 2019.

Kudla, who gave reasons for his declaration said Buhari’s government has been tested and has failed, adding that Nigerians have come to the understanding that the former ruling party is the “strongest party”.

Speaking with newsmen, the APC chieftain said, “Everything that is happening today is to the advantage of the PDP. The party respects the rule of law and gave an opportunity for freedom of expression.

“Just like someone said, ‘you are free to say what you want to say and you are also free after you have said it’. We cannot say the same of this present government. There is the freedom of speech. But it depends on what speech that is made and by whom. Freedom after your speech is no longer guaranteed in this government. PDP is the only party that is national in character and composition.

“Just like the issue you raised on statements made, they may not have understood the complicity when they were making those statements. Otherwise, someone would not say that if there is no electricity after certain period of time ‘you should stone them.’ That it is only a bad government that won’t be able to provide electricity in six months. We are running to almost 25 months and nothing is being done differently. So, the lack of appreciation may have made those people to say that, and it was out of bitterness and anger over certain things. We are only talking to Nigerians to weigh the difference.

“Most of those people may not return to the position they are occupying because the election of the president was predicated on three major things in 2015. The first is that he was not tested. He was only tested when he was military Head of State. Two, people experienced PDP and not APC. Another issue is that of tribalism. The North felt short-changed following President Umaru Yar’Adua’s death, whom they saw as an extension of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who was responsible for the victory. The last issue is religion. Buhari is a Muslim. So, in 2015 election, there was no sentiment that was not thrown into the election to the extent that some of the Muslims in the North were seeing him as their candidate. I am not going to blame him also. Even some Christians saw Dr Goodluck Jonathan as theirs. The issues led him to get those votes.

“2019 may be different in the sense that we have tested his (Buhari) governance, and we know how it is. Again, the PDP, which is the strongest party, has announced that their candidate would emerge from the North. It is going to be North versus North, and not South versus North. The last is that the candidate that will emerge on the platform of the PDP, from the North will also be a Muslim. All the states in the North that gave him (Buhari) high votes will not return the same thing next year.

“For instance, in Kano, where Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, comes from, the votes are likely going to be divided into two. Also, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau is also a factor in Kano. So, if they come together, there might not be two million votes coming from Kano for one party.

“I also heard that Senator Ahmed Makarfi has closed ranks with former Vice President, Namadi Sambo in State, and the reaction of southern Kaduna to the way issues of insurgency and attacks on their people was handled by Governor Nasir el-Rufai is not going down well with them, and they form a major block of votes. So, Kaduna may not give Buhari the kind of votes he got in 2015.

“In Bauchi, we hear ‘8 o’clock’, what that means is that on Election Day, the party would be voted out because they don’t like their Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, and it is rubbing off on their love for the president. Going to Sokoto, we do not know where Governor Aminu Tambuwal is at the moment. But his name is being featured as a likely candidate that may come to PDP or form the ‘third force.’ We hear story about him being tipped as a possible presidential candidate. Recall that when Buhari was in London, the members of the cabal saw him as a disloyal member of the party. He is seen as not being loyal to Buhari. Should he move, he is most likely to move to the PDP. And Attahiru Bafarawa, whether you like it or not, is a factor.”

In another development, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to emulate the immediate past President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, who resigned over his recall by his country’s governing party, the African National Congress (ANC).

In a statement, yesterday, the Lagos spokesperson for ADP, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, noted that Buhari should go because Nigerians are tired of under-development under him.

ADP said, “ANC is a party of notable politicians who cannot be intimidated by their president or other elective leaders, unlike Nigeria’s governing All Progressives Congress (APC) filled with sycophants.

“Party leaders have turned themselves to “yes men” for a president they are supposed to hold accountable, make sure he delivers and ensure that he does not derail the country’s democracy,” Adeoye said.

The party recalled that it had made several calls, counselling the president to quietly step down and allow another Nigerian with the capacity to govern.

Adeoye stressed further that the widespread violence, ethnic clashes, and unabated spread of poverty due to the bad economy in the country is alarming.

ADP hailed South Africans “for speaking in one voice and not allowing politicians to divide them with religion or ethnicity because no matter where a bad leader comes from, all citizens suffer the misrule.”

It said Nigerians have a lot to learn from Zimbabwe, South Africa and other countries who changed leaders that have disappointed them.

“President Buhari should see his position as a privilege to serve; it is not his birth right. If the same people who shouted “Sai Baba” and elected him are saying enough is enough, he should heed their calls and not turn himself into a sit tight leader.”

ADP charged credible and competent Nigerians to begin to show interest in 2019 election, and warned INEC that any conduct below free and fair polls in 2019 would be resisted.