Wike Commissions Road Project In OBALGA

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commissioned the reconstructed Minorlu-Mgbuakara-Elioparanwo road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Commissioning the project last Friday, Wike said that infrastructural development was the sure way to reaching the vast majority of the people.

Wike said no matter the level of generosity, it would be impossible to reach all members of the community through direct government patronage.

The governor said: “These projects represent our own way of reaching out to our people, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“We are embarking on infrastructural development because there is no way we can share money directly to people. Once we complete a project, everyone benefits from it”, he added.

Wike thanked the people of the area for their support for the state government, saying that they would benefit from more projects.

He urged the people to create the right environment for his administration to plant projects in all communities.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Dumnamene Deekor, had said that the road was not motorable, forcing residents to use alternative routes.

He said with the completion of the road, the economies of the communities would receive significant a boost.

The commissioning also attracted traditional rulers, women and youth groups.