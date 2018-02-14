Senegal Faces Bosnia, Luxembourg In Friendlies

Just after announcing a new partnership with PUMA, the Senegal Football Federation has confirmed that the Teranga Lions will play Bosnia and Herzegovina and Luxembourg in friendly internationals.

The Lions of Teranga will be preparing for the World Cup in Russia this year and the two matches will help coach Aliou Cisse asses his side.

According to reports, the West Africans will play Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 27 in France and Luxembourg on May 31.

Cisse plans to face Bosnia who are similar to their Group H opponents in Russia, Poland, who they will play in their opening clash at the global showpiece.

FSF officials are also in advanced talks with Croatia and Estonia for friendly dates in June ahead of the tournament in Russia.

At their first and only World Cup appearance in 2002, Senegal reached the quarter-finals and beat a star-studded French side in the group stages.