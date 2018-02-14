RVHA May Review GMoUs …Intervenes In DAA Cluster Tussle

The Rivers State House of Assembly may review Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoUs) entered into between some communities in the state and oil and gas companies in their vicinities.

Chairman of the House Committee on Environment and member of the Committee on Public Petitions, Hon Christian Ahiakwo gave the hint when he spoke to journalists, in Port Harcourt.

He said: “The idea of GMoU is new and most of them are coming from cluster communities. So, I will urge the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to look at the issue again in order to create a peaceful business climate”.

Ahiakwo spoke against the backdrop of a petition by one John Alex from Degema/Akuku-Tori/Asari-Toru Cluster 11 (DAA11) over the composition of the Cluster Development Board.

The lawmaker, who represents Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni 1 Constituency, said that it was regrettable that most GMoUs have expired and need to be reviewed.

On the efficacy of such GMoUs, Ahiakwo observed that it was a moral obligation for companies to carry out their corporate social responsibilities without being compelled to do so.

“In my community, we have been operating with Total E & P Company Limited without any GMoU; and they have been living up to expectation”.

Ahiakwo assured the DAA Cluster 11 petitioners that their matter would be thoroughly looked into, stressing that: “We will not be biased. We will do everything impartially to ensure justice for all parties involved”.

On his part, Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Sylvanus Nwankwo affirmed that there was an existing GMoU between operating companies and communities in DAA 11 Cluster.

He told the House Committee that Bukuma community has over 90 per cent of assets and that some Community Development Committee (CDC) members were appointed to oversee the GMoU.

Earlier, the petitioner, Mr. John Alex, had argued that due process was not followed in constituting the cluster development board.

“We want the Community Development Committees (CDCs) to choose their leaders and we want the House Committee to compel on the commissioner to do the right thing”, Alex insisted.