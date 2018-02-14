RSU Admits 5,000 Students

The authorities of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, near Port Harcourt say over 5,000 students were offered admission for the 2017/ 2018 academic session in various disciplines in the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Blessing Didia stated this while speaking at the annual thanksgiving service organised to appreciate God for His guidance on the management of the institution at the Chapel of Redemption, RSU main campus, last Sunday.

Didia said that despite the pressure from certain quarters, his administration maintained standard and merit during the admission process, and warned staff who were in the habit to involving in admission racketeering to stop forthwith or be ready to face the full weight of the law when caught.

He disclosed that his administration was fighting cultism and other anti-social activities headlong, adding that those committing the heinous crime within the institution were not outsiders but students.

“The raping, assault and robberies perpetrated on campus are not done by people from outside but insiders. We are working seriously to arrest the situation”, Didia assured.

He thanked the Chaplain of the chapel, Rev Robert Okparanta for speaking the truth, adding that the annual thanksgiving service was aimed at appreciating God’s favour and protection for the institution.

Earlier in his sermon, Rev Robert Okparanta had called on the university management to work harder to ensure educational excellence, which he said was the hallmark of the institution, adding that the university can do better if it makes God its anchor in all its dealings.

He lauded the vice chancellor and the management of the institution for coming to appreciate God for His goodness in the running of the institution.