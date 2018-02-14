Road Construction: Wike Assures Rumueme Of Compensation

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has assured the people of Rumueme Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area that the administration will pay compensation for properties destroyed as a result of the road being constructed in the area.

Speaking while flagging off the reconstruction of ring and link roads in Mgbuosimini community, Rumueme, last Thursday, Wike directed the state Commissioner for Works, Dumnamene Deekor to engage estate valuers to evaluate the properties along the route for compensation.

Wike said: “We will compensate Rumueme people where their properties are affected in the course of the construction of the road.

“I hereby direct the Commissioner for Works to engage estate valuers to determine those who deserve to be compensated as a result of this road construction”.

The governor noted that the continuous development of Rumueme Kingdom was secured in the sustenance of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in the state.

Wike said that through his political career, he has made quality investments in the growth of Rumueme Kingdom through political appointments.

In order to improve the security of the area, the governor stated that the state government would construct a police station to tackle crime.

He advised leaders of the kingdom to close ranks and make peace for the promotion of development activities in the area.

The governor noted that the administration was also building a primary healthcare centre and a primary school for the kingdom.

Wike urged the youth in the state to accept employment offers from companies executing the projects.

In his remarks, Rivers State Works Commissioner, Dumnamene Deekor explained that the construction of the roads would last seven months.

Deekor revealed that the road would offer employment to 300 persons from the community.

Highlight of the event was the inspection of the construction of the Primary Healthcare Centre in the community.